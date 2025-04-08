O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 7,187 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Olin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $47,887,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Olin by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

