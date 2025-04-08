Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,403,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Azenta by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 107,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Down 0.1 %

AZTA opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Azenta

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.