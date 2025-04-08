Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,224 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

