Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 384,528 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

