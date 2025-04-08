Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 138 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.52 and a 200-day moving average of $370.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

