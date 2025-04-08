Headlands Technologies LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 329.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $232.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

