614 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,289,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $103.61.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

