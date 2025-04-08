Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

