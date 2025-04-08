Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This represents a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $112,575.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,854.60. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,926. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

