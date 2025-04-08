Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,879 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,399,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 129,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $576.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.