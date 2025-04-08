Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.40 Million Stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TORM were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TORM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in TORM by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. TORM’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

