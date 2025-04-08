RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239,804 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in RPC by 101.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

