Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Barclays began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

BOK Financial stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.95. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

