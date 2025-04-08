Trexquant Investment LP Sells 8,457 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,896 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,166,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 510,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

