Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.48 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CARS

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.