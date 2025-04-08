Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.48 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Performance
NYSE:CARS opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cars.com Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
