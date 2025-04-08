Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

ICUI opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

