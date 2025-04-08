ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.
ZTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
