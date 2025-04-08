Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Atkore by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $7,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 729.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter.

ATKR opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.47. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

