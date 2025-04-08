EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

EVCM opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. EverCommerce has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $57,986.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,880,059 shares in the company, valued at $79,982,598.85. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,513 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $55,515.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,187,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,088.65. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,085. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

