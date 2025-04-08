Comparing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. American Strategic Investment pays out -0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out -160.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Strategic Investment and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Blackstone Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.46 -$105.92 million ($55.88) -0.19 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $493.18 million 6.18 -$204.09 million ($1.17) -15.18

American Strategic Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -334.85% -17.68% -4.58% Blackstone Mortgage Trust -11.54% 8.62% 1.57%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

