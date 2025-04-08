O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

