Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

