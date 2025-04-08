28,435 Shares in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

Electromed stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electromed declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Electromed news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $1,140,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,172.16. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,016,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,547.70. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,618 shares of company stock worth $3,821,636. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELMD

Electromed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.