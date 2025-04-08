Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 4.8 %

UVE stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,616. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.