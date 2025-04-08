Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

