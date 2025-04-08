O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $139,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,272,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,368,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Affirm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 770,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 3.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.