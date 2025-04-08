O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,212 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDT by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IDT by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.58. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

