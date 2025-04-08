Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.73 and last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 7618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

