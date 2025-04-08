Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 2912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

