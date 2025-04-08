Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 297489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Inpex Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

