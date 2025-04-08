Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 294161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LGRDY

Legrand Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.