Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 210707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.
