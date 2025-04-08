O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 546 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $187,606,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after buying an additional 918,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $17,616,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $365,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.