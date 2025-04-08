Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $26.57

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3,233.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

