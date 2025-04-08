Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $26.57

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.
PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
PDCO stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
