Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

SVCO stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.

In other Silvaco Group news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,461,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,933,191.30. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Silvaco Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

