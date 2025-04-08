Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital Company Profile

TSE:FSZ opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.25.

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.