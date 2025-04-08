Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $154,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Penumbra by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 314,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,336,187.63. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,236 shares of company stock worth $31,222,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day moving average of $246.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

