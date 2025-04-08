Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,268 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $151,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,706 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.43 and a 12-month high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

