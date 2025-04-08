Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 50,010 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,959,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $137,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

