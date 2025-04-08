Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $143,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,625,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 643,172 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 68,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

