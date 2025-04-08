Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $136,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 244,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 233,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,047,718.49. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,055. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.20.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.