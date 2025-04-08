Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $153,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 487,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,326,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after buying an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CWST opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 452.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.