New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives $51.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,607,000 after buying an additional 542,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

