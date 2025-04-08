Analysts Set Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target at $34.37

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Onestream

Onestream Stock Up 2.2 %

Onestream stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Onestream has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $35.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $10,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onestream by 5,118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 1,566,276 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $37,290,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $3,878,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.