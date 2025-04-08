Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $139,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MasTec by 140.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 94.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

