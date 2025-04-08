Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $142,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE ESNT opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

