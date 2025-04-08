Insider Buying: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Rosa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,644.50. The trade was a 9.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NMTC opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.61. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 82.17% and a negative return on equity of 270.70%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

