Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 196,438 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 196,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymeworks alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $881,166.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.75.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.

On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12.

On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.

On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.

On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZYME

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.