Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 196,438 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 196,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,194,212.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,699,774 shares in the company, valued at $197,706,475.58. This represents a 1.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,360 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $881,166.00.
  • On Monday, March 31st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 4,397 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.75.
  • On Wednesday, March 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 43,848 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $536,699.52.
  • On Monday, March 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 22,689 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $296,772.12.
  • On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,082.88.
  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $3,684,728.10.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 280,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

