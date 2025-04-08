Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $957,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5,733.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

