Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $957,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of HOOD opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5,733.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.