Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,828,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALDX stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
